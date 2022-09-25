Jaguars vs. Chargers: What is the game time, what TV channel is airing the Week 3 game?

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers meet up for an AFC battle in Week 3. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET and will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. CBS will host the broadcast.

The Jaguars are riding high following a 24-0 shutout against the Indianapolis Colts. Trevor Lawrence had his best performance of the season, completing 25-of-30 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Jacksonville will get their first real test of the year on Sunday.

Following a disappointing Thursday Night Football loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Chargers should be out for some serious redemption in Week 3. To only make matters for Los Angeles this week, Justin Herbert is dealing with fractured rib cartilage which is leaving his status in question moving forward.

Jaguars vs. Chargers: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 25

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Chargers are set as 7-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -305 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jaguars sit at +255, while the total score is set at 47.