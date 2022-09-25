Rams vs. Cardinals: What is the game time, what TV channel is airing the Week 3 game?

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals square off for an early-season NFC West matchup in Week 3. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Rams defeated the Atlanta Falcons 31-27 last Sunday, improving their record to 1-1. Matthew Stafford had a much better outing in Week 2 than his Thursday Night Football appearance against the frontrunning Buffalo Bills. Stafford came out and completed three touchdowns on the Falcons defense, and he’ll need to have a repeat performance if they want to get their win streak to two games.

Kyler Murray is keeping the Cardinals afloat during the suspension of star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Following a 20-0 deficit at halftime of their Week 2 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, Murray threw a touchdown to Greg Dortch, had an unbelievable two-point conversion attempt after a Darrel Williams score, and ran another one in of his own to take the game into overtime to ultimately secure the victory.

Rams vs. Cardinals: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 25

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Rams are set as 3.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -175 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals sit at +150, while the total score is set at 48.5.