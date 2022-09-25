 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rams vs. Cardinals: What is the game time, what TV channel is airing the Week 3 game?

The Rams and Cardinals face off in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By Derek Hryn
&nbsp;Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) runs back an interception during an NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Rams on September 18, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals square off for an early-season NFC West matchup in Week 3. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Rams defeated the Atlanta Falcons 31-27 last Sunday, improving their record to 1-1. Matthew Stafford had a much better outing in Week 2 than his Thursday Night Football appearance against the frontrunning Buffalo Bills. Stafford came out and completed three touchdowns on the Falcons defense, and he’ll need to have a repeat performance if they want to get their win streak to two games.

Kyler Murray is keeping the Cardinals afloat during the suspension of star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Following a 20-0 deficit at halftime of their Week 2 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, Murray threw a touchdown to Greg Dortch, had an unbelievable two-point conversion attempt after a Darrel Williams score, and ran another one in of his own to take the game into overtime to ultimately secure the victory.

Rams vs. Cardinals: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 25
Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Broadcast map

The Rams are set as 3.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -175 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals sit at +150, while the total score is set at 48.5.

