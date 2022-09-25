Falcons vs. Seahawks: What is the game time, what TV channel is airing the Week 3 game?

Week 3 is here and continues on Sunday, September 25. In a battle for the birds, the Atlanta Falcons will take on the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

The Falcons (0-2) are winless through the season's first two weeks. Arthur Smith had admitted they need to do something different, and it may be forcing the ball Kyle Pitts’ way. Pitts has two receptions for 19 yards in each loss so far. While rookie wideout Drake London has looked great, it hasn't been enough to bring wins to Atlanta.

The Seahawks (1-1) had a statement win in Week 1 against former quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Geno Smith looked like he was going to shock the NFL and be a surprise at quarterback this season. That momentum ended quickly as they lost 27-7 in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers. Their offense hasn't scored in six straight quarters, and their lone touchdown last week was a pick-six.

Falcons vs. Seahawks: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 25

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Broadcast map

The Seahawks are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 42, and Seattle has -115 moneyline odds. This is predicted to be a close one as the Falcons are -105 on the moneyline.