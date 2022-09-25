Packers vs. Bucs: What is the game time, what TV channel is airing the Week 3 game?

Week 3 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, September 25. One of the week's best matchups will pit the Green Bay Packers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

The Packers (1-1) are experiencing life without wide receiver Davante Adams. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is spreading the ball around, but he hasn't had anyone step up as a dominant or reliable resource quite yet. Green Bay is banged up heading into this one, so don't be surprised to see Aaron Jones and AJ Dillion relied on more heavily in the run game.

The Buccaneers (2-0) will also be missing some pieces at wide receiver. Mike Evans was suspended for his actions in last week’s game against the New Orleans Saints, and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones are dealing with injuries. This should be a good game in what could be an NFC playoff preview.

Packers vs. Bucs: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 25

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Broadcast map

The Buccaneers are a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 42, and Tampa Bay has -120 moneyline odds. The Packers are the narrow underdogs with +100 moneyline odds.