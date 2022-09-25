Saints vs. Panthers: What is the game time, what TV channel is airing the Week 3 game?

The New Orleans Saints will face off against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Week 3 action. FOX will carry the broadcast from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. ET.

The Saints (1-1) are coming off a 20-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 last Sunday. The Saints got off to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter with a Will Lutz field goal being the only points on the board in the first half. The second half was all Bucs, as they ended up taking a 20-3 lead in the fourth quarter before James Winston threw his lone touchdown pass to Michael Thomas with just over three minutes left in the game. Winston reportedly played through four back fractures in the contest, and while he’s expected to play in Week 3 on Sunday, it’s worth keeping an eye on his injury status leading up to the game.

The Carolina Panthers (0-2) are also coming off a loss, led by a lackluster performance from new QB Baker Mayfield. He completed 14-of-29 for just 145 yards and one touchdown in the loss to the Giants, while adding 35 rushing yards from six carries. It was a narrow 19-16 loss that came down to a field goal from Giants kicker Graham Gano with 3:34 left to go in the game, breaking a 16-16 deadlock and ultimately serving as the game-winning kick. It was the Panthers’ second straight narrow heartbreaker as Mayfield will look to lead the team to their first win when New Orleans comes to town.

Game date: Sunday, September 25

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

The Saints sit as 2.5-point favorites to win on the road in Sunday’s contest, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re priced at -145 on the moneyline while the Panthers sit at +125. The point total for this Week 3 matchup is set at 40.5.