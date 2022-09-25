49ers vs. Broncos: What is the game time, what TV channel is airing the Week 3 SNF game?

Week 3 of the NFL regular season continues on Sunday, September 25. This week’s Sunday Night Football will feature the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Denver Broncos. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC.

The 49ers (1-1) will be heading back to Jimmy Garoppolo under center. Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury last week, but San Francisco was able to pull out a win against the Seattle Seahawks. The Niners haven't looked like the team that made the NFC Championship game last year and need to get wide receiver Deebo Samuel more involved. They are hopeful that tight end George Kittle can make his season debut this week.

The Broncos (1-1) are still trying to figure out what life with Russell Wilson under center is like. They likely hoped for more production out of the gate from the package they gave up for him. Either way, the team is coming off a close victory over the Houston Texans. Denver needs to get Javonte Williams going in the backfield to try and provide more of a spark to their offense.

49ers vs. Broncos: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 25

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Broadcast map

The 49ers are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 45, and San Francisco has -120 moneyline odds. The Broncos have +100 moneyline odds as the narrow underdog.