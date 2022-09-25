Which teams are on Sunday Night Football in Week 3?

Week 3 of the NFL season is here and this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup will feature the San Francisco 49ers hitting the road face the Denver Broncos. That game will take place at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, and will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

San Francisco (1-1) hammered the Seahawks for a 27-7 victory last week but lost starting quarterback Trey Lance for the rest of the season to an ankle injury. Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo is once again taking snaps for the Niners and he’ll have George Kittle back on the field for tonight’s game. Denver (1-1) got an ugly win last Sunday, toppling the Texans 16-9. Russell Wilson struggled in the contest, going 14-31 for 231 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

San Francisco enters the contest as a 1.5-point favorite courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under total for this primetime matchup is set at 44.5.