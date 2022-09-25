Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 3, what it means for fantasy football, betting

In the Week 3 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Worst weather games

It looks like Justin Fields and Davis Mills will have to contend with 15-20 mph sustained winds, with gusts up to 30 mph. Chicago isn’t called the Windy City for nothing. There’s a chance for rain, but it doesn’t look like it will be much if any at all. Temperatures will be in the high 60s. There will be plenty of rushing in this one.

Better weather games

Miami will have its usual chance of rain, but it doesn’t look like we’ll see anything sustained if any precipitation at all.

We’ve got a 40% chance of rain, wind from 10-15 mph and temps in the high 70s. The weather shouldn’t be worrisome for fantasy.

Temperatures will be unseasonably warm, with the high around 86 degrees. Wind will be around 12 mph with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be warm with highs getting close to 90 degrees, while winds will be around 8 mph.

Slight chance of rain, with highs in the low 80s. Wind will be around 10 mph. No worries here.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Rains chances sit at 50%, while wind should be around 12 mph. Temperatures will be in the high 70s and I don’t expect the weather to have a big impact in this game.

Temperatures in the mid 80s, no rain, and wind around 10 mph. No troubles here, but keep an eye on Justin Herbert’s status!

Much like the rest of the east coast, there’s a small chance of rain with winds around 10 mph. Temperatures will be a bit cooler though, with highs in the high 60s.

Seattle looks about perfect, with highs in the low 70s, no rain and wind around 8 mph.

Tampa Bay has alight rain chances, but nothing to be concerned about. Winds will be light and temperatures in the mid 80s. All good.

Can’t get much better than the Denver weather Sunday night, Light wind, no rain and highs dropping from the mid 70s to high 60s during the game.

Monday Night Football has some nice weather, with no rain, highs in the mid-60s and wind from 6-8 mph.

Home sweet dome