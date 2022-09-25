49ers vs. Broncos: How to watch Week 3 Sunday Night Football, live stream, start time, more

NBC will be broadcasting this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos. Kick off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Empower Field in Denver, Colorado.

Both teams come into the matchup with a 1-1 record after a surprising Week 1 upset. The 49ers lost 19-10 in Chicago but bounced back to beat the Seahawks 27-7 at home. The Broncos were stunned 17-16 in Seattle but bounced back with a 16-9 win over the Texans at home.

Both teams are dealing with some significant injuries heading into Sunday’s game. The 49ers lost quarterback Trey Lance to a broken ankle last week and returned Jimmy Garoppolo to the starting lineup. On a positive note, tight end George Kittle is working back from a groin injury and appears on track to play in the game. The Broncos are likely to be without wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and await updates on the status of cornerback Patrick Surtain.

The 49ers are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 45. The 49ers are -120 on the moneyline while the Broncos are +100.

49ers vs. Broncos

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

Moneyline odds: 49ers -120, Broncos +100

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online on the NBC Live Stream, on Peacock, or with the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, however, you need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC to access the live stream. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.