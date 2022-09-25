Packers vs. Bucs: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 NFL game

The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Fox will be broadcasting the matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Packers opened the season with a rather shocking 23-7 loss on the road to the Vikings. Rodgers struggled to do much of anything, throwing for 195 yards with one interception. The team bounced back with a 27-10 home win over the Bears in Week 2, with Rodgers showing more efficiency in throwing for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buccaneers are 2-0 and looks to have an easy path to winning the NFC South. The Bucs beat the Cowboys 19-3 in Week 1 and then held off the Saints with a fourth quarter rally to win 20-10 in Week 2. The team expects to be without wide receivers Chris Godwin and faces questions about wide receiver Julio Jones and left tackle Donovan Smith.

The Bucs are a one-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is installed at 42. The Bucs are -120 on the moneyline while the Packers are +100.

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

Moneyline odds: Bucs -120, Packers +100

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.