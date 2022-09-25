Falcons vs. Seahawks: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 NFL game

The Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks face off Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field in a game that will air on FOX. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Falcons are 0-2 with losses to the Saints and Rams. They blew a lead at home against New Orleans and then stormed back but came up short in LA. Marcus Mariota has struggled with consistency out of the gate and has fans calling for rookie Desmond Ridder sooner than later.

The Seahawks are 1-1 with a stunning upset of the Broncos and former QB Russell Wilson in Week 1 and then a tough 27-7 loss to the 49ers in Week 2. Geno Smith completed 80% of his passes in Week 2 but the offense repeatedly sputtered and could not manage an offensive touchdown. The week prior, Smith completed 82% of his passes with two touchdowns in the upset.

The Seahawks are one-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 42. Both teams are -110 on the moneyline.

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

Moneyline odds: Falcons -110, Seahawks -110

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.