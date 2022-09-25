Rams vs. Cardinals: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 NFL game

We are headed out to the desert for a Week 3, NFC West match-up. Fox will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. Kick-off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

The defending Super Bowl champs are coming out of a two-week home stretch 1-1 and hitting the road to Arizona. The Rams just beat the Atlanta Falcons 31-27 but fell to the Buffalo Bills, 31-10, in the Thursday night season opener. Matt Stafford is not off to a great start as he battles serve elbow tendonitis, throwing for 512 yards and four touchdowns, but five interceptions. Cooper Kupp has 236 receiving yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

The Arizona Cardinals are 1-1 and coming off a huge comeback win on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals were able to score two touchdowns and convert two two-point conversions in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime. Cardinals cornerback Bryon Murphy Jr. recovered a fumble and ran it back for a touchdown ending the game.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Rams as the favorite heading into the weekend currently installed at -175 to win. The point total is set at 48.5 and the spread is Cardinals +3.5.

Rams vs. Cardinals

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.