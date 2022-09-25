Eagles vs. Commanders: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 NFL game

Fox will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Commanders quarterback, Carson Wentz, will look to beat his former team and division rival in Week 3.

The Eagles are 2-0 heading into Week 3 beating both of their NFC North opponents so far into the season. They’re coming off a 24-7, Monday Night, prime-time win over the Minnesota Vikings. Jalen Hurts threw for 333 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Cornerback Darius Slay had two interceptions and Avonte Maddox had one in the Week 2 matchup.

The Commanders are 1-1 through two games securing their win at home in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Commanders fell to the Detroit Lions in Week 2, 36-27. Carson Wentz has thrown for 650 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions in two games. The Washington defense had zero turnovers in their Week 2 matchup and will need to change that in order to give this team a shot against the Eagles.

The Eagles are pretty heavy favorites heading into this rivalry match-up with -275 odds to take home the win on Sunday. The point total is set at 47 and the spread is set at 6.5. With how Jalen Hurts and this Eagles team looked on Sunday, they should cover the -6.5 point spread, so give me the road team.

Eagles vs. Commanders

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.