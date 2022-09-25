Raiders vs. Titans: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 NFL game

Fox will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennesee Titans. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. Both teams are 0-2 heading into the matchup looking to secure their first win of the season.

The Raiders were on the wrong side of a comeback on Sunday losing to the Arizona Cardinals 29-23. The Cardinals were able to score 16 points in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime, where Bryon Murphy Jr. recovered a fumble and ran it back for a touchdown, ending the game. Quarterback Derek Carr had 252 yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans are coming off a Monday night beat down in Buffalo, falling to the Bills 41-7. Ryan Tannehill threw for only 117 yards and two interceptions while Derrick Henry rushed for only 25 yards but did have the Titans' only touchdown of the night.

DraftKings oddsmakers are favoring the Raiders heading into Sunday's matchup with their current odds at -125. The point spread is set at two and the total at 45.5. I like the under in this match-up on Sunday as both teams claw to get their first win of the season.

Raiders vs. Titans

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.