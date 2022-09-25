Ravens vs. Patriots: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 NFL game

Fox will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.

The Ravens head into Sunday’s matchup 1-1 after falling to the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. The Dolphins scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to return from a 21-point deficit and win on Sunday. Despite the loss, Lamar Jackson had a good game, throwing for 318 yards, three touchdowns, and rushing for 118 yards with one touchdown.

The Patriots were able to get their first win on Sunday in Pittsburgh, defeating the Steelers 17-14. Mac Jones threw for 252 yards, one touchdown and an interception. As did the Ravens in Week 2, the Patriots fell to the Dolphins in Week 1, 20-7. The Patriots' offense seems to be off to a slow start, only putting up 24 points combined in their first two games.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Ravens favored in Foxborough with -140 odds. The point spread is -2.5 Ravens with the total set at 43.5. The Patriots will have to get their offense rolling if they have a shot at keeping up with Jackson and this Ravens offense. I like Ravens -2.5 on Sunday.

Ravens vs. Patriots

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.