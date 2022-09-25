Lions vs. Vikings: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 NFL game

Fox will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Lions are coming off a solid 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2. Jared Goff completed 20-of-34 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns, and the Hard Knocks star will look to make it three straight games with 30+ points.

Following a 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, the Vikings are hoping to recover with another victory on their home turf. They have a chance to stay atop the NFC North, but the result of this Week 3 matchup could either make or break their 2022-23 season.

The Vikings are set as 6-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -245 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Lions sit at +205, while the total score is set at 38.

Lions vs. Vikings

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.