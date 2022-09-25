Saints vs. Panthers: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 NFL game

Fox will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jameis Winston’s return to Tampa Bay didn’t go as planned in Week 2, and it appears the 1-1 Saints could have another difficult test on Sunday. Coming off a five-turnover game, New Orleans needs to avoid losing consecutive NFC South meetings.

The Panthers are off to a rocky start with losses to the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. Baker Mayfield currently has the worst QBR in the NFL, and the fifth-year veteran has to turn things around before Carolina falls too far out of the divisional race.

The Saints are set as 2.5-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -145 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Panthers are +125, while the total score is set at 40.5.

Saints vs. Panthers

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.