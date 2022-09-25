Chiefs vs. Colts: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 NFL game

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and will be played at Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Chiefs are off to a strong 2-0 start with wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers. Patrick Mahomes appears unfazed by the departure of Tyreek Hill, as the MVP quarterback has averaged 297.5 passing yards and 3.5 touchdowns with zero interceptions in the first two weeks of the season.

It’s time to officially hit the panic button with the Colts. They were embarrassingly shutout 24-0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, and veteran QB Matt Ryan hasn’t cleaned up head coach Frank Reich’s passing attack like many pundits thought he would before the season. Michael Pittman Jr. should return from his quad injury this week, which might help Indianapolis get back in the winning direction.

The Chiefs are set as 6.5-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -255 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Colts sit at +215, while the total score is set at 49.5.

Chiefs vs. Colts

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.