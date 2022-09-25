Texans vs. Bears: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 NFL game

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

The Texans are still searching for their first win of the year, and have a solid chance to get one in Week 3 against a non-conference opponent. They had a shot against the Denver Broncos last week, but ultimately it didn’t go their way in the 16-9 loss. Quarterback Davis Mills has completed 42-of-75 passes for 417 yards and two touchdowns in the 2022-23 campaign.

The Bears fell 27-10 on Sunday Night Football to the Green Bay Packers in an embarrassing display. Justin Fields completed a measly 7-of-11 passes for 70 yards and one interception in his first primetime action of the season. He’ll try to bounce back against a defense that held Russell Wilson to 14 completions for 219 yards last week.

The Bears are set as 3-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -150 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Texans sit at +130, while the total score is set at 40.5.

Texans vs. Bears

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.