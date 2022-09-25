Bills vs. Dolphins: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 NFL game

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Bills are 2-0 with commanding wins over the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. They should be viewed as the NFL’s hottest team for the moment, and Josh Allen is looking like a frontrunner for NFL MVP with 614 passing yards and seven touchdowns in two games.

All is well in Miami. Tua Tagovailoa has silenced the critics, and Tyreek Hill is looking quite comfortable in his new offense. The Dolphins enter this game unbeaten, and unfazed by any team in the NFL after pulling off a 42-38 stunner against the Baltimore Ravens last week.

The Bills are set as 5.5-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -225 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dolphins sit at +190, while the total score is set at 54.

Bills vs. Dolphins

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.