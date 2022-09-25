Bengals vs. Jets: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 NFL game

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. These two teams met up in the 2021 season with Mike White leading the Jets to a stunning 34-31 victory over the Bengals.

The Bengals are off to a much slower start than most expected falling 0-2 after facing Mitch Trubisky and Cooper Rush to start off the season. Joe Burrow has thrown for 537 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions through two games. It’s been a disappointing start for the Bengals, who have a tough schedule ahead and could look back and really regret these two losses.

The Jets are coming off one of the most exciting wins we could see this season against the Cleveland Browns. The Jets were able to claw back from a two-touchdown deficit in the final two mins to secure the win in Week 2. Joe Flacco had four touchdown passes in the 31-30 victory and rookie wide receiver, Garrett Wilson, had 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Even after the impressive comeback, DraftKings Sportsbook is still liking the Bengals heading into Sunday. They are the favorite installed at -215 odds, the point spread is set at five heading into Sunday and the total is set at 45 points. I like the over and the Bengals at -5 in this matchup. Call it home but the Bengals should get it done this weekend after a rough first couple of weeks.

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.