Jaguars vs. Chargers: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 NFL game

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers. The Jaguars are headed out to the west coast with kick-off set for 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

The Jaguars are 1-1 on the season but coming off a big, 24-0, win against Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns in his Week 2 match-up. The Jaguars defense had three interceptions off Ryan and could have a similar type of day if Justin Herbert is unable to play for the Chargers.

The Chargers are also 1-1 heading into this Week 3 matchup despite a tough two week start to the 2022 season. They’ve faced a divisional opponent in both weeks, winning at home against the Raiders in Week 1 and falling to the Chiefs in a close Thursday night matchup in Kansas City in Week 2. Justin Herbert has thrown for 613 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception through two weeks.

The Chargers are currently installed at -305 to win on Sunday at DraftKings Sportsbook. The spread is listed at seven and the total is set at 47.

Jaguars vs. Chargers

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.