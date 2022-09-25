Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 3

The NFL is working its way through Week 3 and we already have our first 3-0 team of the season. The Eagles thumped the Commanders and they’re looking like the class of the NFC East. Even a returning Dak Prescott in a couple weeks likely won’t be enough given how impressive Philly has looked.
Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after three weeks of football. We’ll update as the rest of the weekend wraps and the league moves toward Week 4.
AFC East
The Dolphins stunned the Bills, holding them out of the end zone late to improve to 3-0. The Patriots couldn’t keep close to the Ravens late and lost. The Jets gave the Bengals some early trouble, but Cincinnati pulled away with ease.
- Miami Dolphins, 3-0
- Buffalo Bills, 2-1
- New England Patriots, 1-2
- New York Jets, 1-2
AFC North
The Ravens pulled away in the second half against the Patriots to move into a first place tie with the Browns. The Bengals got a fairly easy win over the Jets. Cleveland beat Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football to open the week.
- Cleveland Browns, 2-1
- Baltimore Ravens, 2-1
- Pittsburgh Steelers, 1-2
- Cincinnati Bengals, 1-2
AFC South
The Titans got their first win with a solid showing against the Raiders. The Texans lost another heart-breaker, losing on a late field goal in Chicago. Indy shocked the Chiefs to get their first win.
- Jacksonville Jaguars, 1-1
- Indianapolis Colts, 1-1-1
- Tennessee Titans, 1-2
- Houston Texans, 0-2-1
AFC West
The Raiders came back late but finished short against the Titans and are continuing to struggle after higher offseason expectations. The Chiefs lost a shocker to the Colts in Indianapolis.
- Kansas City Chiefs, 2-1
- Los Angeles Chargers, 1-1
- Denver Broncos, 1-1
- Las Vegas Raiders, 0-3
NFC East
The Eagles are rolling, thumping the Commanders in Washington.
- Philadelphia Eagles, 3-0
- New York Giants, 2-0
- Dallas Cowboys, 1-1
- Washington Commanders, 1-2
NFC North
The Vikings had a wild comeback to beat the Lions on a late touchdown. The Bears beat the Texans on a last-second field goal in an ugly win.
- Minnesota Vikings, 2-1
- Chicago Bears, 2-1
- Green Bay Packers, 1-1
- Detroit Lions, 1-2
NFC South
The Saints handled the Panthers with relative ease to get their first win.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2-0
- Carolina Panthers, 1-2
- New Orleans Saints, 1-2
- Atlanta Falcons, 0-2
NFC West
TBD
- San Francisco 49ers, 1-1
- Arizona Cardinals, 1-1
- Los Angeles Rams, 1-1
- Seattle Seahawks, 1-1