Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 3

The NFL is working its way through Week 3 and we already have our first 3-0 team of the season. The Eagles thumped the Commanders and they’re looking like the class of the NFC East. Even a returning Dak Prescott in a couple weeks likely won’t be enough given how impressive Philly has looked.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after three weeks of football. We’ll update as the rest of the weekend wraps and the league moves toward Week 4.

AFC East

The Dolphins stunned the Bills, holding them out of the end zone late to improve to 3-0. The Patriots couldn’t keep close to the Ravens late and lost. The Jets gave the Bengals some early trouble, but Cincinnati pulled away with ease.

AFC North

The Ravens pulled away in the second half against the Patriots to move into a first place tie with the Browns. The Bengals got a fairly easy win over the Jets. Cleveland beat Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football to open the week.

AFC South

The Titans got their first win with a solid showing against the Raiders. The Texans lost another heart-breaker, losing on a late field goal in Chicago. Indy shocked the Chiefs to get their first win.

AFC West

The Raiders came back late but finished short against the Titans and are continuing to struggle after higher offseason expectations. The Chiefs lost a shocker to the Colts in Indianapolis.

NFC East

The Eagles are rolling, thumping the Commanders in Washington.

NFC North

The Vikings had a wild comeback to beat the Lions on a late touchdown. The Bears beat the Texans on a last-second field goal in an ugly win.

NFC South

The Saints handled the Panthers with relative ease to get their first win.

NFC West

TBD