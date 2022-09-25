Should Nathaniel Hackett be on the hot seat after Week 2 blunders

The Denver Broncos will head into Week 3 with a 1-1 record after pulling out a victory against the Houston Texans on Sunday, but fans have been questioning Nathaniel Hackett’s coaching decisions in the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

After the Broncos spent $245 million on Russell Wilson, Hackett opted to attempt a 64-yard field goal rather than allowing Wilson to go for it on fourth down, which angered fans and befuddled neutral viewers.

In Week 2, in their win against the Texans, Hackett took a delay of game penalty on a field goal attempt that cost them five yards. Down 9-6 toward the end of the third quarter, he bizarrely elected to punt — on what would have been a shorter field goal than what he attempted last week.

Nevertheless, Denver pulled out the win, and we’re only two weeks into the season, so it’s too early for overreactions. Hackett’s decision-making skills will certainly be under more scrutiny in the coming weeks in crucial gametime situations. The Broncos face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.