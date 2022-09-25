Will the roof be open at Lucas Oil Stadium for Chiefs-Colts in Week 3?

The Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs face off in a critical contest for the Colts. They are 0-1-1 with a loss to the Jaguars and a tie with the Texans to open the season. Expectations were fairly high after the team replaced quarterback Carson Wentz with Matt Ryan, and yet the team has stumbled out of the gate.

The Colts will look to get back on track in Week 3 when they host their home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m. ET. The weather is looking nice all day long in Indianapolis, with a high of 70 and no chance of rain. Winds could get up to 15 miles per hour but it should otherwise be a pleasant in Indianapolis.

All of this means we will likely see the roof open at Lucas Oil Stadium. The team has a retractable roof on their facility and whether it will be open or not is a weekly recurring question for Colts fans. Jim Irsay tweeted that an official announcement will came later Sunday morning, but it’s safe to say the roof will be open for the Colts’ home opener. We’ll update this article once it’s official.