49ers, Commanders had Jimmy Garoppolo trade agreed to before shoulder surgery

The San Francisco 49ers welcome Jimmy Garoppolo back into the starting lineup in Week 3 following Trey Lance’s season-ending ankle surgery, and one could say San Francisco is rather fortunate. The team spent the offseason trying to trade Garoppolo and elected to retain him rather than release him when a trade didn’t develop.

The 49ers struggled to trade Garoppolo because of his offseason shoulder surgery, but they came close. Adam Schefter is reporting the 49ers had a deal in place with the Washington Commanders at the NFL Combine to trade Garoppolo for a package of draft picks. The deal fell through once Garoppolo elected to have shoulder surgery.

Once the teams went their separate ways, the Commanders eventually moved on to do a deal with the Indianapolis Colts that sent them two third-round picks and a fourth-round pick for Carson Wentz.

The 49ers are 1-1 and will start Garoppolo Sunday evening when they face the Denver Broncos. He will be their starter the rest of the season if he remains healthy. The Commanders are also 1-1 and Wentz is second in the league in passing yards.