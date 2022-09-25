Eagles lead Commanders, on track for 3-0 start for first time since 2016

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking sharp early in the 2022 season and are on track to add a key divisional win to their tally. The Eagles are rolling over the Washington Commanders through the first half, leading 17-0 and showing no signs of slowing down.

If the Eagles hold on to the game, they’ll improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2016. The Eagles actually went 3-0 to start the 2016 and 2014 seasons and then lost their fourth game of each season. Notably, the Eagles did not make the playoffs in either season.

This year’s Eagles squad feels a little different than both of those teams. Jalen Hurts seems to offer significantly more explosiveness than Carson Wentz or Nick Foles. He’s outplayed a lot of expectations, adding solid accuracy to his scrambling abilities. The Eagles entered Week 3 as the sixth highest scoring offense in the league.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles have a unit that could put them over the top in the NFC East. They rank 13th in points allowed, but that includes a Lions comeback attempt in Week 1 that came up short. The Lions did not cut the lead to a single possession until the closing minutes, and the Eagles defense appears to have gotten on track since that blip.

The Eagles came into the weekend with -650 odds to make the playoffs, -250 odds to win the NFC East, +450 conference title odds, and +1000 Super Bowl odds.