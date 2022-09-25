Dolphins beat Bills, improve to 3-0 for first time since 2018

The Miami Dolphins have pulled off a big win against the Buffalo Bills. The AFC East was always going to be a close division this year, but the Dolphins held on at home for a huge statement victory. Miami is now 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2018.

The 2018 season started off hot for the Dolphins, but they couldn't maintain that momentum. The team finished with a 7-9 record and missed out on the playoffs. Ryan Tannehill was their quarterback, and they finished in second place in the division. This season led to Tannehill hitting free agency and signing with the Tennessee Titans.

To show how much has changed, just look at the wide receivers that led the team. Danny Amendola sat atop the stat sheet with 575 yards and was followed by Kenny Stills. He had 553 receiving yards and then a team-high six receiving touchdowns. Through two games, Tyreek Hill had 284 yards, and Jaylen Waddle had 240, so it is safe to say that things are looking up for the Fins.

Despite making infamous news for a butt punt that resulted in a safety on Sunday, Miami should be happy with how they have started the season. They will face the Cincinnati Bengals next week.