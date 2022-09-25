Bills scores safety on Dolphins ‘butt punt’ in the end zone [VIDEO]

The Week 3 AFC East showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins came right down to the wire on Sunday and the game was nearly ultimately decided by a butt punt. That’s right, you heard me. BUTT PUNT.

Here it is in slow motion and even more glory:

Dolphins botch the punt. pic.twitter.com/JIofriG6Tf — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) September 25, 2022

Facing 3rd and long in the shadow of their own end zone, the Dolphins made a head-scratching decision by attempting a pass that ultimately went incomplete. That forced them to punt out of their own end zone, poor Thomas Morstead with little room to operate. And well, that happened.

Fortunately for the Phins, they were still able to pull off the victory. The Josh Allen led Bills offense inched close to field goal territory on the ensuing drive, but weren’t able to get out of bounds on one last-ditch pass as time expired. Miami is now 3-0 and sitting atop the AFC East standings. What a game.