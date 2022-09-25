Bills OC Ken Dorsey flips out after loss to Dolphins, throws stuff in coaches box [VIDEO]

It’s helpful to let your feelings out and not bottle things up. Ken Dorsey took that message to heart in the waning seconds of the team’s 21-19 loss to the Bills.

Buffalo had some chances late but the offense couldn’t convert and lost a shocker in Miami. A camera in the coaches booth upstairs showed Dorsey as things went south and he simply lost it. He threw down his headset and coaching materials, and may have broken the camera that was on him in the process.

It’s not all that surprising to see the Bills OC lose his mind. Buffalo threw everything but the kitchen sink at Miami and it was not enough. Josh Allen completed 42 of a ridiculous 64 passes for 400 yards and two scores, while the ground game averaged 5.0 yards per carry across 115 total yards. The Dolphins stiffened up when it mattered most, and Dorsey just lost it.