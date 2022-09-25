 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Falcons-Seahawks game delayed due to drone flying over stadium

There is a rash of unidentified drones in Seattle — well, at least two.

By David Fucillo
General view of Lumen field during warmups before a game between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE: The game restarted after a brief fourth quarter delay.

The Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons have an entertaining game going on up in Seattle, but it has had a delay to an unidentified drone flying around Lumen Field. The officially sent players to the sidelines for their safety.

This is the second straight day a Seattle sporting event has been delayed by a drone. It’s not entirely clear why this is suddenly happening in the Pacific Northwest.

More From DraftKings Nation