Cowboys vs. Giants: What is the game time, what TV channel is airing the Week 3 MNF game?

Week 3 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday, September 26. This week’s Monday Night Football matchup will see the Dallas Cowboys taking on the New York Giants. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN and ABC.

The Cowboys (1-1) will be without quarterback Dak Prescott again this week. Cooper Rush filled in last week against the Cincinnati Bengals and did just enough with the offense to earn the 20-17 win. The Dallas defense was great last week and will look to ride that momentum into this coming week.

The Giants (2-0) are trying to prove that they are a competent football team. When Saquon Barkley can run, they look fantastic. When he is shut down, they have to rely on four field goals to win, as they did against the Carolina Panthers last week. A win in this game would be huge for this team and their outlook for the season, even if they aren't facing Prescott.

Cowboys vs. Giants: TV Info

Game date: Monday, September 26

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN/ABC

Broadcast map

The Giants are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 39 and New York has -115 moneyline odds. The Cowboys are the narrow underdogs with -105 moneyline odds.