Which teams are on Monday Night Football in Week 3?

A classic NFC East matchup is on tap for Monday Night Football in Week 3 as the New York Giants (2-0) will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 26. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

The Cowboys appeared to be a team already on the brink after Week 1 as they lost a game to the Buccaneers and starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a right thumb injury. However, Dallas rebounded in Week 2, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-17. Quarterback Cooper Rush looked comfortable in his second career start, NFL completing 19-for-31 passes for 235 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers. The Cowboys have won nine of their past 10 meetings with the Giants.

The Giants, who haven’t won more than six games in a season since 2016, are surprisingly undefeated after wins over the Titans and Panthers to begin the year. New York’s offense ranks 21st in the league, but their defense is allowing only 18 points per game. If New York ever gets into scoring position, it will probably be because of running back Saquon Barkley, who looks healthy after a couple of injury-marred seasons. He has 282 yards from scrimmage through two weeks.

The Giants are a one-point favorite in this game, which has a total of 39 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That’s the second-lowest total on the Week 3 slate. The Giants are listed at -115 on the moneyline. The Cowboys are at -105.