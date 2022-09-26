Cowboys vs. Giants: How to watch Week 3 Monday Night Football, live stream, start time, more

ESPN and ABC will both host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The dynamic of this matchup has changed significantly since the schedule was first released. The Cowboys lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a hand injury, but Cooper Rush came in to help them secure a Week 2 win over the Bengals. They improved to 1-1 as Prescott works his way back from surgery.

The Giants had low expectations coming into the season, but have won their first two games and are tied with the Eagles for first place in the division. Wins over the Titans and Panthers aren’t quite high profile wins, but few likely predicted a 2-0 start for Big Blue.

The Giants are slim favorites in this one, installed at -1 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 39 and moneyline odds are set at Giants -115 and Cowboys -105.

Cowboys vs. Giants

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC, ESPN

Live stream link: ABC Live, WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via ABC Live and the ABC app. or WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable login with a valid ESPN subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.