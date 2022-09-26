NFL standings, Week 3: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 4

The NFL wraps up Week 3 on Monday when the Giants look to improve to 3-0 when they host the Cowboys. In the meantime, the AFC East has wrapped up its slate for the weekend and we are seeing some unexpected turmoil.

The biggest matchup of the day and what we might look back on as one of the biggest of the year was Bills-Dolphins in Miami. Both teams were 2-0, but while Buffalo has been the Super Bowl favorite since the offseason, Miami was a team that had high expectations but a lot of questions after hiring Mike McDaniel and implementing some notable roster changes.

It’s paid off thus far as the Dolphins as they sprung a huge home upset of Buffalo this weekend. The Bills took an early lead but the Dolphins hung close throughout. The Dolphins took their first and only lead early in the fourth quarter and held off a wild Bills comeback to secure the win. Miami improved to 3-0 and leads the division.

This could quickly turn into a two-team race for the division title. The Patriots hung close with the Ravens but Baltimore was just too much. And that was followed by word that Mac Jones might have suffered a high ankle sprain that could cost him several weeks. The Jets couldn’t get much going against the Bengals, but they could get Zach Wilson back next week against the Steelers.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 4.