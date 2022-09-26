NFL standings, Week 3: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 4

The AFC North opened Week 3 across the NFL with Steelers-Browns on Thursday Night Football and closed its schedule Sunday with two games in the 1 p.m. ET window. With the weekend a wrap for the black-and-blue division, everyone is finally in the win column and Lamar Jackson remains the beast of the division.

The Browns and Ravens are tied atop the division at 2-1, but this is Lamar Jackson’s division to win. It won’t be easy with the Browns impressing and the Bengals likely to get on track, but Jackson is the best player in the division and is having an absolute monster season. He rushed for 107 yards in Baltimore’s win over the Patriots and threw for four more touchdowns. He’s going to battle Josh Allen in the MVP odds this season at DraftKings Sportsbook and it will make for an exiting season.

Meanwhile, the Browns are keeping things interesting with Jacoby Brissett at the helm. Deshaun Watson will get the starting job once his suspension ends, but Brissett has the Browns moving in the right direction. They get a supremely winnable Week 4 matchup against the Falcons.

The Bengals finally got into the win column when they beat the Jets. It was a must-win situation, especially going into a massive Week 4 Thursday Night Football home game against the surging Dolphins.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 4.