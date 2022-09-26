NFL standings, Week 3: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 4

So, umm, how about them Jaguars? The AFC South played its full slate of games on Sunday and it was a wild day for the division. The Jaguars are the only team in the division with two wins after Week 3, but they also are still moderately longer odds to win the division than a 2-1 team might normally be.

The Jaguars came into the season with a new head coach in Doug Pederson and a host of questions after a disappointing, brief Urban Meyer era. Jacksonville made a statement in Week 3, crushing the Chargers 38-10. While LA was starting a banged up Justin Herbert, it was still a significant statement for a rising Jaguars squad. They next head into a massive Week 4 road matchup against the Eagles.

The Colts finally got into the win column in impressive fashion. They upset the Chiefs after scoring what would be the game-winning touchdown with 24 seconds left, and then picking off Patrick Mahomes in his comeback attempt. The Colts struggled the previous two weeks, but this is the kind of win that could get the Matt Ryan-led squad on track.

The Titans are the third team firmly in the mix after getting their own first win. They dominated the Raiders for most of the game and while Las Vegas did mount a comeback, Tennessee got a critical stop late to improve to 1-2.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 4.