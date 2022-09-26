NFL standings, Week 3: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 4

The AFC West was expected to be a dominant division in 2022, but it’s been anything but that. The division has a pair of teams at 2-1, but it’s been a rough start for three of the four teams, and the Chiefs have had their own issues as well.

The Chiefs went into Indianapolis with a 2-0 record and facing a struggling Colts team. The Colts jumped on top early and made things difficult for the Chiefs all day long. Matt Ryan found Jelani Woods for two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 24 seconds left and the Chiefs walked away stunned and beaten.

The Broncos were the big winners (and only winner in the division) this week, winning an ugly one over the 49ers. They struggled all night long but got a touchdown drive when they needed it most and snuck away with an 11-10 victory.

The Chargers were crushed by the Jaguars, and they face a bit of a reckoning. They shot up Justin Herbert with a pain-killer injection, according to ESPN, but he was clearly not 100%. He made some big plays, but it was struggle. It will be interesting to see what happens with Herbert this coming week.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 4.