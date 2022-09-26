NFL standings, Week 3: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 4

The NFC East closes out Week 3 in the Monday Night Football spotlight. The Giants host the Cowboys with New York trying to become the third team to improve to 3-0 this season. I don’t imagine many people were predicting that result, but here we are.
If they get the win, they’ll move back into a tie with the Eagles atop the NFC East. Philadelphia had no trouble with Washington, getting a huge divisional road win. The Eagles look like the class of the division thus far. Their offense struggled a little at times on Sunday, but this was a performance in which their defense showed how much it has improved. The Eagles are more than just NFC East contenders, they’re Super Bowl contenders in a 2022 NFL season that features few truly dominant teams.
Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of MNF heading toward Week 4.
2022 NFC East standings
|NFC East
|Record
|Wk opp
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Week 4
|NFC East
|Record
|Wk opp
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Week 4
|Philadelphia Eagles
|3-0
|vs. JAX
|+150
|-150
|-180
|-330
|Dallas Cowboys
|1-1
|vs. WAS
|+150
|+550
|+400
|+550
|New York Giants
|2-0
|vs. CHI
|+800
|+475
|+450
|+650
|Washington Commanders
|1-2
|@ DAL
|+500
|+450
|+750
|+2800