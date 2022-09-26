NFL standings, Week 3: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 4

The NFC East closes out Week 3 in the Monday Night Football spotlight. The Giants host the Cowboys with New York trying to become the third team to improve to 3-0 this season. I don’t imagine many people were predicting that result, but here we are.

If they get the win, they’ll move back into a tie with the Eagles atop the NFC East. Philadelphia had no trouble with Washington, getting a huge divisional road win. The Eagles look like the class of the division thus far. Their offense struggled a little at times on Sunday, but this was a performance in which their defense showed how much it has improved. The Eagles are more than just NFC East contenders, they’re Super Bowl contenders in a 2022 NFL season that features few truly dominant teams.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of MNF heading toward Week 4.