NFL standings, Week 3: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 4

The NFC West came off a solid 2021 season, but 2022 has not gotten off to a pretty start. The Rams are leading the way at 2-1 and the rest of the division is stumbling along at 1-2.

LA faced Arizona in Week 3, ahead of a big showdown with the 49ers in Week 3. The Rams didn’t blow out the Cardinals, but Arizona could never really make things happen. They hung around most of the day, but their efficiency was abysmal en route to a 20-12 loss.

The 49ers went into Denver and looked like they would secure an ugly road win, but their offense couldn’t get anything going for most of the game. They gave up a late touchdown drive to the Russell Wilson-led offense after a strong three quarters and lost a highly winnable game. They host the Rams in a matchup of what looks like the two best teams in the division.

The Cardinals dropped to 1-2 and are a tough one to figure out. They’ve got a lot of talent on offense, but are highly inconsistent. Getting DeAndre Hopkins back in a few weeks will help, but it’s hard to tell whether they’re closer to Seattle or LA in this division.

Speaking of which, the Seahawks came up short at home against the Falcons and whatever they might have gotten out of that Week 1 upset appears to be running out. It’s safe to say they’ll probably bring up the rear in the division most of this season.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 4.