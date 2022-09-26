 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL standings, Week 3: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 4

The NFC South wrapped up its Week 3 slate of games. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 4.

By David Fucillo
Tom Brady #12 and Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walk off the field after being to defeated by the Green Bay Packers in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The NFC South wrapped up its slate of Week 3 games on Sunday, and it might hard to get excited about anybody in this division. The Bucs are going to remain the favorites all season long, but they were uninspiring. And then the Saints, Panthers, and Falcons are all just competing for respectability.

The Bucs struggled much of Sunday against the Packers. Tom Brady almost brought them back late in the 14-12 loss, but they couldn’t convert a two-point conversion attempt. For much of the day, the offense stalled out as they figure out wide receiver and offensive line issues.

Of course, they’re going to be favorites in this division because nobody is any good. The Saints looked like they might be No. 2 in the division, but then they went to Charlotte and laid an egg. The Falcons and Panthers each got a win and so everybody in the division has at least one win, but very little about this division is offering anything consistently good.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 4.

2022 NFC South standings

NFC South Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4
NFC South Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2-1 vs. KC -250 -300 -500 -300
New Orleans Saints 1-2 vs. MIN +310 +300 +550 +600
Carolina Panthers 1-2 vs. ARI +900 +1500 +1500 +800
Atlanta Falcons 1-2 vs. CLE +3500 +4000 +4000 +1500

More From DraftKings Nation