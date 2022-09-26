NFL standings, Week 3: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 4

The NFC South wrapped up its slate of Week 3 games on Sunday, and it might hard to get excited about anybody in this division. The Bucs are going to remain the favorites all season long, but they were uninspiring. And then the Saints, Panthers, and Falcons are all just competing for respectability.

The Bucs struggled much of Sunday against the Packers. Tom Brady almost brought them back late in the 14-12 loss, but they couldn’t convert a two-point conversion attempt. For much of the day, the offense stalled out as they figure out wide receiver and offensive line issues.

Of course, they’re going to be favorites in this division because nobody is any good. The Saints looked like they might be No. 2 in the division, but then they went to Charlotte and laid an egg. The Falcons and Panthers each got a win and so everybody in the division has at least one win, but very little about this division is offering anything consistently good.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 4.