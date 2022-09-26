Giants face Cowboys, looking to reach 3-0 start for first time since 2016

The New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football to close out Week 3, and it’s a big one for both teams. The Cowboys are looking to hang around in the NFC East race until Dak Prescott gets back from his hand injury and the Giants are looking to improve to 3-0 and secure a much-needed home division win.

If the Giants can get the win and improve to 3-0, it would be a surprise for most NFL fans. Sure, some diehard Giants fans might always think Big Blue is going to win, but realistically, most would say “no, the Giants will not start the 2022 season 3-0.”

If this does happen, it would be the first time in 13 years the Giants have won their first three games. They last did it in 2009, beating Washington, Dallas, and Tampa to open the season. The team actually won five straight to open the season, and then the wheels fell off. They would lose four straight and finish the season 8-8. The year prior they won four straight to open the year and finished 12-4 before losing in the Wild Card round to the Eagles.

The Giants are currently +120 to make the playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook. Their odds to win the NFC East sit at +650, which is behind the -330 Eagles and +550 Cowboys.