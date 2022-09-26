How this bettor turned $2.50 into $1,002.50 with Patriots-Ravens Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a huge hit on Sunday afternoon with a Same Game Parlay constructed in the game between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. It was centered around a handful of TD props and the Ravens winning the game 37-26 for the ML hit. The bettor turned $2.50 into just over $1,000 at +40000 odds. Let’s take a look at the details below:

Lamar Jackson anytime TD

Rhamondre Stevenson anytime TD

Ravens moneyline

Mark Andrews 1st TD

Damien Harris anytime TD

We’ll start with Andrews, since this bet is dead in the water if that leg doesn’t hit in the first quarter. The Ravens TD finished with eight catches for 89 yards and two TDs in the game. His first TD — and the first of the game — was on a five-yard pass from Jackson in the red zone. Most of the scoring in the game came in the second and third quarters.

This bettor had to sweat out most of the other legs in this bet well into the second half of the game. Harris started the scoring in the third quarter to give the Patriots a 20-14 lead. The other anytime TD scorers needed for this to hit came in the fourth quarter.

It was down to the wire with Stevenson scoring early in the fourth as the Patriots tried to mount a comeback. After Stevenson scored, New England failed on the two-point conversion attempt. The Pats keeping the game close allowed Jackson the opportunity to cash in on the anytime TD, scoring with 3:00 left to give Baltimore a 37-26 lead. That effectively sealed the victory for Baltimore and the payout for the bettor.

The Jackson 5



Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/hT0X3LhONq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 25, 2022

