Should Giants consider trading WR Kenny Golladay?

The New York Giants will attempt to move to 3-0 when they meet the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 3 of the 2022 season. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay is expected to be active tonight but it’s clear he is frustrated with the situation after playing just two snaps in Week 2.

Golladay arrived in New York as a big-time free agent acquisition on a four-year, $72 million deal. The third-round pick had blossomed with the Detroit Lions, putting up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons before injuries hampered his 2020 campaign. In 2021 with the Giants, Golladay managed just 521 yards and failed to find the end zone.

It’s a tough situation all around, but the Giants have clearly been able to function without Golladay. The receiver is 28 years old and has a history of being successful, so New York can theoretically recoup some value for him. At 6’4 and 214 pounds, he’s a physical presence that can bolster any depleted receiving group. Here are some potential destinations for Golladay if the Giants look to move him.

Golladay grew up in Chicago and starred at St. Rita High School and Northern Illinois University, so he’s got some comfort with the area. The Bears have been abysmal through the air, and getting a big bodied receiver who is motivated to prove himself could be an option. Justin Fields has looked shaky and the Bears do have a void to fill with Allen Robinson good. Chicago doesn’t have a lot of draft capital but the Giants are going to eventually want something back, even if it is a minimal return. The upside here is worth a late-round flier.

This might be a situation where the Cardinals simply need capable bodies. Marquise Brown had his best game as a Cardinal, but he can’t keep getting that level of target share for Arizona to have a dynamic offense. DeAndre Hopkins will return, although he won’t solve every problem. Golladay would be an upgrade over A.J. Green and could provide some much-needed support on the boundary. If the Cardinals keep having to deal with injuries in the receiver room, this destination makes sense.

The Titans shipped A.J. Brown out on draft night and while Treylon Burks has shown some flashes, he’s not going to be make this air attack potent on his own. Tennessee tried to get Julio Jones going again and failed, so there might be some hesitancy to pursue Golladay. However, the Titans clearly need to establish some type of threat in the air. Golladay has enough potential to be worth a late-round pick, and the Titans could be a sneaky destination for the receiver.

You can never have enough weapons for Patrick Mahomes, who is once again lighting up the league through the air. Kansas City has never really had a jump ball threat on the boundary, so that could potentially add a new dimension to this offense. The Chiefs don’t have to make a move and likely won’t but Golladay could give them something they don’t already have.

The Browns are eventually going to get Deshaun Watson back, and they appear to have their No. 1 receiver set in Amari Cooper. David Njoku has been inconsistent, and the other receivers they’ve had have largely flamed out. Golladay represents a low-risk option, and he could benefit from having Watson and Cooper occupying opposing defenses. The Browns gave up a lot of draft capital to get Watson, but they’ll have enough late-round assets to potentially get in the Golladay sweepstakes if they want to.