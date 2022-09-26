Myles Garrett involved in single-car accident following Browns practice on Monday

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident following practice on Monday, per Camryn Justice of ABC 5 News in Cleveland. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials, Garrett’s car went off the road and flipped several times before coming to a rest. He, along with the female passenger, were taken to a nearby medical facility where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Garrett and the Browns were beginning their week-long preparation for their Week 4 matchup at the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. The team was last in action this past Thursday night when defeating AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers at home 29-17. The two-time All Pro defensive end has played a major role in the team’s quick 2-1 start to the 2022 regular season so far.

The injuries sustained by Garrett and the female passenger in the crash were described as minor.