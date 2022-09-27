Myles Garrett released from hospital after car accident caused by avoiding animal in the road

The Cleveland Browns received good news late Monday as defensive end Myles Garrett was released from the hospital, per NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Garrett was admitted after a single car accident on Monday in which his car flipped multiple times. Pelissero is reporting Garrett swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected. He’ll receive more tests, but his discharge is good news.

Garrett’s status for Week 4 is unclear for the time-being, although we will likely hear something from the Browns sooner than later. The team faces the Falcons on Sunday in Week 4, which means they will release their first practice participation report on Wednesday. The head coach usually meets with the media that day, and so we can expect some kind of update from Kevin Stefanski at that point.