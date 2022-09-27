Chiefs-Bucs could move to Minneapolis due to Hurricane Ian

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 4, but Hurricane Ian might force a change to the game location. The storm has strengthened to a Category 3 storm as it prepares to make landfall in western Cuba and is expected to reach Category 4 by the time it hits Florida.

Tampa is one of the central spots expected to be hit and the NFL has begun preparations in case the game needs to be moved. The Bucs announced they moved their football operations to Miami-Dade County for the time-being with the team practicing at the Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins are playing the Bengals in Cincinnati on Thursday this week and would be cleared out by the time the Bucs started their Wednesday practice.

Sunday’s game has not been relocated yet, but if it does, Minneapolis is on the short list of alternatives for the game. While Miami could potentially host it with the Dolphins out of town, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington is reporting the NFL does not want to use state resources in Miami that would be better served helping those impacted by the hurricane. The Vikings are in London this week to face the Saints, which leaves US Bank Stadium available for another game.

The NFL has relocated games before due to weather. Last season, Packers-Saints was moved to Jacksonville because of Hurricane Ida and Vikings-Giants was moved to Detroit in 2010 after the Metrodome roof collapsed due to heavy snow.