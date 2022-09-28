Breaking down NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race heading into Week 4

The NFL is heading into Week 4 of the 2022 season and this has been a pretty surprising rookie class thus far. It was expected to be lackluster in the QB ranks, but the wide receivers have not disappointed. We’ve had a few emerge as frontrunners for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Here we’re going to go over the odds — both preseason and current — plus look at some rankings for fantasy football dynasty leagues.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds: Week 4

If we take a look at the top of the board currently, Atlanta Falcons WR Drake London and New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave are the top-2 odds. Each have emerged as top wideouts for their respective teams and should continue to get snaps and usage. London leads the Falcons in receiving yards with 214 and two TDs this season. Olave, same deal, leads the Saints with 268 receiving yards, but hasn’t found the end zone quite yet.

Looking at some dark horse candidates for OROTY, Garrett Wilson sticks out for the New York Jets. QB Zach Wilson is expected to be back under center for the Jets in Week 4 vs. the Steelers. That could be good for Garrett Wilson, who had been performing well with veteran Joe Flacco at QB through three games.

If you want to sprinkle/take a flier on anyone on the board, Ken Walker III at +5000 for the Seahawks seems OK. He got his first taste of action in Week 3 and didn’t do much. The fact he’s seeing snaps is encouraging and it isn’t like Rashaad Penny is lighting the world on fire with his running. So there’s a path for Walker to eventually take over the backfield and no one at the top of the board has gained THAT much separation through three weeks.

Betting splits

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the two highest players in terms of handle and betting percentages on DraftKings Sportsbook. Kenny Pickett may get some action for the Steelers at QB and he remains a decent dark horse candidate through three games. His odds on DKSB remain at +1500 despite Pickett not taking a snap so far this season.

Pickens has also been pretty quiet so far this season. He has just five catches for 65 yards in three games. His odds have dropped down to +1600. Dameon Pierce is getting love after coming alive for the Houston Texans in Week 3. He got a heavy amount of carries at 20 and is up to 46 on the season. It puts him on a decent pace and that consistent production could be all he needs to get into the top-2 in odds. Olave and London could have inconsistency issues and both their QBs aren’t rock solid.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year betting splits Rank Player Current % of Handle % of Bets Rank Player Current % of Handle % of Bets 1 George Pickens +1600 14% 11% 2 Kenny Pickett +1500 13% 13% 3 Dameon Pierce +1000 9% 7% 4 Breece Hall +1500 8% 11% 5 Chris Olave +500 7% 8% 6 Romeo Doubs +800 5% 4% 7 Drake London +500 4% 8% 8 Skyy Moore +10000 4% 3% 9 Garrett Wilson +1200 3% 4% 10 Treylon Burks +1800 3% 3%

Fantasy football rookie rankings

We’ll do a quick top-10 in terms of fantasy football and take into consideration dynasty leagues and the odds breakdowns listed above:

Chris Olave, WR, Saints Drake London, WR, Falcons Dameon Pierce, RB, Texans Jahan Dotson, WR, Commanders Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers George Pickens, WR, Steelers Treylon Burks, WR, Titans Ken Walker III, RB, Seahawks James Cook, RB, Bills

We’re leaving off Pickett until he plays a snap. If you’ve got him in a dynasty league, it’s not like you’re banking on him to give you production right away. Cook is an interesting case — same with Walker. The Bills rookie RB has gotten some more usage since that dreaded debut in Week 1. He’s a name to keep an eye on, someone who had plenty of hype heading into the season.