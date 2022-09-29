Complete schedule for Week 4 of 2022 NFL season

Week 4 of the NFL season will feature plenty of intriguing matchups, and we will get to enjoy the first Sunday morning game of 2022 with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints competing in London.
The Week 4 slate will begin on Thursday night with the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Miami Dolphins. The stars will be out for Sunday Night Football when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the slate will conclude on Monday night when the San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West matchup.
Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each game in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.
Thursday, September 29nd, 8:15 p.m. ET
Dolphins vs. Bengals
Channel: Prime Video
Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+
Sunday, October 2nd, 9:30 a.m. ET
Vikings vs. Saints — London
Channel: NFL Network
Live stream: NFL Network, NFL+
Sunday, October 2nd, 1:00 p.m. ET
Browns vs. Falcons
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Commanders vs. Cowboys
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Seahawks vs. Lions
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Chargers vs. Texans
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Titans vs. Colts
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Bears vs. Giants
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Jaguars vs. Eagles
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Jets vs. Steelers
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Bills vs. Ravens
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Sunday, October 2nd, 4:05 p.m. ET
Cardinals vs. Panthers
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Sunday, October 2nd, 4:25 p.m. ET
Patriots vs. Packers
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Broncos vs. Raiders
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Sunday, October 2nd, 8:20 p.m. ET
Chiefs vs. Bucs
Channel: NBC
Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+