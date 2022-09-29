Primetime game schedule for Week 4 of 2022 NFL season

Week 4 of the NFL season will feature three primetime matchups that will get a ton of viewers on Thursday, Sunday and Monday night.

The highlight of the three will air on Sunday Night Football when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs. These are two of the top teams in the NFL with two of the most prominent quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, but both teams are coming into that game with a loss. Week 4 will get started with an AFC matchup featuring the undefeated Miami Dolphins and defending conference champion Cincinnati Bengals, while the slate will conclude with the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Los Angeles Rams in what could be a crucial NFC West matchup early on.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each primetime game in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

Thursday, September 22nd, 8:15 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. Bengals

Channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+

Sunday, September 25th, 8:20 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

Monday, September 19th 8:30 p.m. ET

Rams vs. 49ers

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+